The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere: Ananya Panday's Tanned Look Divides Internet

Ananya Panday enjoys experimenting with her looks. Be it in the fashion department or the makeup front. On Wednesday, September 17, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, fresh off her Maldivian holiday, embraced a tanned avatar for the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai.

For the event, Ananya Panday slipped into a glamorous white gown that hugged her curves at all the right places.

The teeny-weeny drawstring wrapped around her neck held the ensemble in place. Multiple shimmery elements and rhinestone embellishments dominated the slinky, floor-grazing silhouette. The sheer lace work around the neckline added an extra dose of oomph and panache. Meanwhile, the backless detailing was a bold move that Ananya pulled off effortlessly.

What grabbed the attention of fans, however, was Ananya Panday's tanned glow, which received a mixed bag of reactions on Reddit. While some loved her beachy and bronzed coastal radiance, others criticised the uneven skin tone between her face and body.

“Lip and cheek look mismatched,” pointed out a user.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another wrote, “Bad way to put on a hot tan.”

“The whole makeup and tan is giving Kim Kardashian (vibes) during her viral days in the 2000s, which is bad because back then they did not have all kinds of makeup products and techniques that exist now,” noted a naysayer.

“Her face, neck and arms are three different colours,” commented an individual.

Defending Ananya Panday's latest avatar, a fan shared, “She just went on vacation. It is called a tan.”

Here's another supportive remark, “She has all tan from Maldives vacay. If someone lightens the dark skin, people criticise. Now, someone is sporting a natural tan, but they are still criticising it.”

As for the makeup, Ananya Panday went with a soft base, dabbing enough blush on the high points of her cheeks. Glossy lips, shimmery eyes and mascara-adorned long lashes sealed her glam. Stone-encrusted earrings peeked from her side-brushed beach waves, tying the look together.