Britney Spears Disables Comments After Sharing Nude Photos On Instagram: "I'm Healing"

Pop icon Britney Spears, who is known for her controversial posts on social media, has left little to the imagination. The singer-songwriter has once again raised concerns about her well-being as she posted a nude picture on Instagram.

In the image, the 'Gimme More' hitmaker had her arms stretched above her head as she looked out a large window, with her back facing the camera.

Wearing nothing but knee-high black boots, with her long blonde hair hanging down her back, Spears used a small rose emoji to censor her private part.

As per 'People', the singer turned off comments on the captionless post, which garnered over 200,000 likes within 14 hours since it was shared.

Spears has been posting a number of photos and videos of herself on the social media platform recently, sharing clips of herself singing, dancing and modelling outfits.

One post in particular recently sparked debate among fans, a number of whom said they were worried for the star's well-being.

In a video shared on Aug. 18, Spears danced in front of the camera in a large, cluttered room inside her home while singing Rihanna's ‘Unfaithful' with a partial British accent. Dogs could be seen running behind the artist, and a substance that looked like dog faeces could also be seen on the floor.

"Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow”, the singer captioned the post, which showed her wearing a red and white polka dot crop top and pink shorts. While comments on the post were disabled on Instagram, some fans voiced their concerns on X, while others came to the singer's defense.