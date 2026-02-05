Britney Spears Admits She Is "Scared" Of Her Family After Years Of Struggle: "I Am Lucky To Even Be Alive"

Pop icon Britney Spears has once again opened up about her strained relationship with her family.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, the singer said she feels "incredibly lucky" to be alive after what she described as years of painful treatment from those closest to her.

"As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone," she wrote. "For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out ... they were wrong."

In her heartfelt message, Spears spoke candidly about the emotional toll her family relationships have taken on her. She described feeling excluded and misunderstood, while also acknowledging the complexity of forgiveness.

"We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget," she wrote, adding, "Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial."

The singer went on to say, "I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I'm scared of them. It's weird how God works in mysterious ways."

Spears also suggested that she feels her family has never fully acknowledged their actions.

"To be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did," she added.

Despite the heavy tone of her message, the pop star also shared lighter personal details, revealing that she had been baking and spending time with her neighbour.

"So I've made cheesecake today and I must say it's pretty damn good ... my neighbour joined me with milk," she wrote, before adding, "PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!"

Life Under Conservatorship

Spears' recent remarks cannot be separated from her long and controversial history under conservatorship. In 2008, following a series of highly publicised personal struggles and a psychiatric hold, she was placed under a legal arrangement that gave her father, Jamie Spears, control over her personal and financial affairs.

The conservatorship became permanent later that year, granting him broad authority over major aspects of her life, including medical decisions, finances, and career choices. During this time, Spears continued to work extensively.

In 2021, she publicly challenged the arrangement in a court appearance, alleging that she had been forced to continue touring and performing against her will. She described the conservatorship as "abusive", a testimony that fuelled global outrage.

In November 2021, after nearly 14 years, the conservatorship was officially terminated.

According to CNN, a final settlement between Spears and her father regarding related disputes was reached in April 2024.

