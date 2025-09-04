Video: Woman's Car Flips After She Sings 'Hit Me Baby One More Time'

A US woman singing a Britney Spears song while driving and filming a TikTok video crashed her car. Kaitlynn McCutcheon, a Pennsylvania nursing student, was singing along to Spears' iconic '...Hit me baby' when things took a dangerous turn. The terrifying crash was caught on camera.

In the video, McCutcheon is seen enjoying her drive before her car suddenly swerves, skids across the road, and flips over. She panicked, struggling to regain control of the vehicle.

McCutcheon survived without serious injuries, though her car was heavily damaged.

She joked about the bizarre timing and captioned the video: "I guess you could say I got hit one more time..."

The video quickly went viral, with viewers shocked at the perfect timing of her singing and the crash.

One person commented, "I don't know why I think this video is so hilarious. I pray you recover from anything! And blessed with a new car!"

Another wrote, "Someone learned the hard way about manifestation."

"She asked for it, universe delivered," wrote the next.

"Seat belts saved her, use your seatbelt always," commented another.

According to Prime Timer, McCutcheon confirmed in her TikTok video that she was unharmed in the incident, writing, "I'm okay. The car still drives, btw." Later, on Instagram, she explained that the crash happened when her car slid on gravel.

Earlier, two Iranian girls crashed their vehicle while recording a video of themselves singing and dancing in the car, according to Fox 25.

In the clip, the driver, wearing a bright scarf, even takes both hands off the steering wheel to make a heart sign for the camera. The two look happy and carefree as they sing, but suddenly the car crashes. The video ends with the airbag popping up.