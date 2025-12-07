6 Killed As Car Falls Into 600-Foot Gorge In Maharashtra's Nashik

Six persons were killed after a car fell into a 600-foot deep gorge in Saptashring Garh Ghat in Nashik's Kalwan taluka on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4pm and the six persons are from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, the official added.

"They died on the spot. The Toyota Innova vehicle, which had seven passengers, suffered heavy damage. The deceased have been identified as Kirti Patel (50), Raseela Patel (50), Vitthal Patel (65), Lata Patel (60), Vachan Patel (60) and Maniben Patel (70). Superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil is supervising rescue operations," the official said.

The operations are underway with the deployment of personnel from the police as well as district disaster management committee, said resident deputy collector and District Disaster Authority CEO Rohitkumar Rajput.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths."Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Nashik, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident "extremely tragic" and said families of the victims will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the state government.

The government stands with the families of the victims and rescue work is in progress with full administrative support at the spot, the CM added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)