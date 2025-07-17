7 Die As Their Car Collides With Motorcycle In Nashik, Bikers Injured

Seven people, including three women, three men, and a two-year-old child, were killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik on Wednesday when their car collided with a motorcycle. The two individuals on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

The car, an Alto, overturned into a drain beside the road, filling with water and leading to the drowning of its occupants. The incident occurred around midnight near a nursery close to Dindori town, with the injured now receiving treatment at Nashik District Hospital.

According to the police, the car, carrying seven passengers, was returning from a birthday celebration for a relative's son in Nashik city when it collided with a motorcycle, a Yamaha MT-15, carrying two riders. The force of the impact caused the car to veer off the road and overturn into a small canal running parallel to the road.

The canal, filled with water, quickly flooded the overturned vehicle. Trapped inside, the occupants were unable to escape, leading to their deaths by drowning. The motorcycle riders, though seriously injured, survived the crash and were rescued from the scene.