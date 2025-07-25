Woman, 4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Truck In Maharashtra: Cops

A woman and a four-year-old boy were killed after a truck knocked them down outside a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near the main gate of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.

The victim, Soni Bano, a resident of the Shantinagar area, had come to the hospital for her brother's treatment. She was crossing the road with her four-year-old relative in tow when a speeding truck knocked them down, the official from Nizampura police station said.

The boy was rushed to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later in the night, he said.

The official said the truck was seized and the driver detained, and a case has been registered against him for rash and negligent driving.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are examining the CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)