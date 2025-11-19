On Camera, 9-Year-Old Boy Killed As Bus Uncontrollably Rolls Onto Platform

A nine-year-old boy was killed, and at least four others were injured after a state transport bus rolled onto the passenger platform at the Sinnar bus stand in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday. CCTV footage from the terminal shows the bus moving uncontrollably toward waiting passengers, raising suspicion of a brake failure.

According to officials, the bus had just entered the Sinnar stand when the driver appeared to lose control. The vehicle then climbed over the platform area, striking several people who had been waiting to board. Passengers and shopkeepers rushed to pull the injured away as the bus finally came to a halt.

Officials confirmed that the child who died in the crash has been identified as Adarsh Borade, aged 9. The Borade family was reportedly returning to their village, Dapur Sinnar, after completing a pilgrimage to Pandharpur. They were waiting at the stand when the accident occurred.

A CCTV clip, now circulating widely, shows the bus entering the stand at a moderate speed before abruptly veering onto the platform.

Police are examining whether mechanical failure caused the crash. Preliminary accounts suggest a possible brake malfunction, though a technical inspection of the vehicle is still underway. The driver will also be questioned once medically cleared.

The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.