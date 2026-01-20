Farah Khan Will Return To Direction Only With A Shah Rukh Khan Film: "Otherwise, I Will Do YouTube"

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has confirmed that she is gearing up to direct her next film. While she continues to attract viewers with her light-hearted and candid YouTube vlogs, many fans have been waiting for an update on her return to filmmaking.

Farah, known for directing popular Bollywood films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan, shared the update in her latest vlog. During her visit to actor Nakuul Mehta's home in Mumbai, she revealed that she is planning to begin her next directorial venture by the end of this year.

What Farah Khan said

Farah said, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan' (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college, so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start."

Farah also said that if she returns to direction, it will be with Shah Rukh Khan. "If I do (direct her film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," said Farah.

About Farah And Shah Rukh

Their association goes back many years. Farah and Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om was a major hit, and the film also marked Deepika Padukone's debut in the industry. Arjun Rampal played the antagonist in the 2007 release.

Farah Khan last directed Happy New Year, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani. Released in 2014, the film performed well at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in the 2023 film Dunki. His next project is King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh will be seen working with his daughter Suhana for the first time in King.



