A Deepika Padukone Twist In <i>Om Shanti Om</i> That Even Eagle-Eyed Fans Missed

Om Shanti Om is one of those Bollywood films that people keep revisiting - for its songs, drama, Shah Rukh Khan's charm, and more. Interestingly, nearly two decades after its release, fans are still discovering hidden layers in the film's climax. One such detail is so subtle that even sharp-eyed viewers missed it for years: the number of flowers in Shantipriya's (played by Deepika Padukone) hair. A fan recently posted about it on Reddit, mentioning that the post originally came from X.

Released on November 9, 2007, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Rampal and went on to become a superhit. But beyond the emotions and reincarnation lies a small visual clue that quietly confirms one of the film's biggest supernatural twists.

The Detail Hidden In The Murder Scene

During the tragic murder sequence, Shantipriya is seen wearing four flowers in her hair. When producer Mukesh Mehra (played by Arjun Rampal) attacks her and throws her down the stairs, one flower falls out. This moment flashes by quickly, but it's crucial because Shanti dies with only three flowers left in her hair.

At the time, it feels like a random continuity detail. But Farah Khan's film brings it back in the most unexpected way.

In the climax, when Om Kapoor recreates the fire to trap Mukesh, viewers see two versions of Deepika Padukone's character. Sandy, the aspiring actress trained by Om to impersonate Shanti, is seen wearing four flowers in her hair, while the original Shanti or her ghost in flashbacks - is seen wearing three flowers.

The flower count quietly tells us who is real and who is not; without a single line of dialogue. Sandy is Om's recreation of Shanti. Shantipriya's spirit, however, appears exactly as she was at the moment of her death, with one flower missing forever.

When Om finally sees both of them, the truth becomes clear. The ghost smiles, finds peace, and disappears. Justice is served when Mukesh Mehra is crushed by the falling chandelier - the same fate he designed for Shanti. The real Sandy then reunites with Om, allowing the past and present to finally separate.



Earlier in an interview with Lehran TV, Deepika shared her experience of working in Om Shanti Om. She said, "I was extremely nervous during my debut in Om Shanti Om, but when I met Farah and Shah Rukh, they made me comfortable, on set and even otherwise."

She added, "Whenever there was a difficult scene, a tough dialogue, or a tricky line, Farah and Shah Rukh helped me a lot. If there was a complicated dialogue, they would patiently explain it to me, help me rehearse it, and even assist me while delivering it. When I would get nervous, they would step in and help me through the scene, and that comfort really showed in the final take."



On the work front, the actress will be next seen in AA22xA6.



