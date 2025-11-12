How Shah Rukh Khan Helped Farah Khan "Unknowingly" During Her IVF Journey While Filming <i>Om Shanti Om</i>

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder married in 2004, when Farah was 39 and Shirish was 31. The couple soon attempted IVF at a time when such topics were rarely discussed openly. The filmmaker-choreographer recently opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan unknowingly helped her during this difficult phase. She recalled the overwhelming journey through two unsuccessful attempts, after which the couple was finally blessed with triplets.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania, Farah Khan spoke about how IVF was common then but nobody talked about it.

Farah revealed, "I had to take daily injections on my thigh or stomach. The first two times it didn't work, and I just lay in bed crying for two days. I didn't even realise how badly I wanted to be a mother until it failed. I was 42, shooting Om Shanti Om."

Crediting Shah Rukh Khan, she said, "Shah Rukh used to take a two-month break every year to travel with his family. That window became my time to undergo IVF. I knew that the third time would be it. I had only four eggs left."

How Emotionally Taxing The IVF Process Was

Farah Khan did not hold back as she elaborated on how overwhelming the process was and how she was "full of hormones".

Farah Khan said, "It was quite common even then, but no one spoke about it. Everyone pretended like a stork had dropped the baby into their stomach. I don't know why it was taboo. I was probably the first celebrity to talk about it openly, and after that, I realised how many IVF babies there actually were. It's completely legal - why should it be taboo?"

She continued, "Because I was carrying triplets, everything was three times more intense. I would throw up constantly, and my body broke out in rashes. I had rashes all over my stomach. I could barely sleep - at any time, one of the babies was pressing on my bladder. I practically lived in the loo."

In A Nutshell

Farah Khan recently shared her physically and emotionally challenging IVF journey with Shirish Kunder. She also credited Shah Rukh Khan, who unknowingly supported her through tough times while they were filming Om Shanti Om.

