Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been close friends for a long time and have worked together on several projects. An old video from 2004, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are seen performing kanyadaan at Farah Khan﻿ and Shirish Kunder﻿'s wedding, has gone viral again.

Throwback video of SRK doing Kanyadan of Farah Khan ❤#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TGF9Upjok0 — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) November 10, 2025

What's Happening

A wedding snippet, which was once shown on the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal when she interviewed Farah Khan﻿ and Shirish Kunder﻿, is circulating on the Internet once more.

One Internet user commented, "This is not kanyadaan, and Farah had a brother and mother at that time."

Farah Khan﻿ did not take the comment lightly, remarking, "In Mangalore, only a married couple can do the kanyadaan... please be careful when you talk nonsense."

Farah Khan On How Gauri Khan Got To Know About Shirish Kunder

In an earlier interview with Simi Garewal, Farah Khan﻿ revealed how Gauri﻿ had discovered Shirish Kunder﻿.

Farah﻿ recalled, "We (Shirish and I) were in the editing room doing a promo. She came and saw us. Then she called me and said, 'You lied to us. I can see and make out that you both are seeing each other.' I was like, 'No,' because we did not want the crew to know. She picked up the vibe."

When asked if Shah Rukh called after Gauri, Farah﻿ revealed, "No, he didn't. There was a big Main Hoon Na success party at Shah Rukh's house, and I introduced Shirish to everyone."

She concluded by explaining how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan performed the kanyadaan.

About Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan

The two have known each other since the 1990s. Shah Rukh Khan even starred in Farah Khan﻿'s directorials - Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.

In A Nutshell

Shah Rukh Khan performing Farah Khan﻿'s kanyadaan at her wedding has gone viral again. Recently, Farah Khan﻿ slammed a troll and explained why Shah Rukh performed the ritual despite her brother and mother being present.