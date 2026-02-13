After Father's Final Rites, Drunk Sanjay Mishra Went Back To The Crematorium And Smeared Ash Over Himself

It's rare to hear Sanjay Mishra open up about his personal life. But recently on a podcast, he recalled a deeply painful time in his life when he was overcome with grief after losing his father.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Sanjay Mishra said, “Once my father-in-law came to the house suddenly, and I was drinking alcohol with my driver. I was drunk, and I asked my driver to take me to the place where my father's last rites were performed.”

He continued, “I went to the ghat, and there was a pyre burning for someone else. I rubbed the ash from that pyre all over my body and started calling out to my father. But people kept asking for selfies, even when I had smeared ash all over me.”

Speaking of his father-in-law's stunned reaction, Sanjay Mishra revealed, “When I came home, my father-in-law saw me with ash all over me… and he saw the future of his daughter. I touched his feet, and my driver quickly took me to another bathroom and made me wash myself. I was very emotional. I cried a lot for my father at the ghat.”

On the work front, Sanjay Mishra was last seen in Vadh 2, alongside Neena Gupta.

The Hindi crime thriller continues the thematic legacy of the 2022 film Vadh. Helmed once again by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the sequel brings Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra back in pivotal roles. With a gripping storyline and powerful performances at its core, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on 6 February.