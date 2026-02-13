Weekend Binge: 5 Must-Watch Rajpal Yadav Films Ahead Of His Court Hearing In 9-Crore Debt Case

Rajpal Yadav has been making headlines after surrendering at Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 5, when the High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time to clear his dues. He has been directed to serve a six-month sentence following repeated violations of court orders. On February 12, the Delhi High Court noted that the actor was sent to jail in a Rs 9 crore debt case after failing multiple times to honour his commitments to repay the amount. The matter has now been adjourned to Monday, February 16.

Amid the legal developments, several industry names, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh have reportedly come forward to extend support to the comedian.

While we wait for the next hearing on Monday, here is a look back at some of Rajpal Yadav's most iconic on-screen performances — the kind that remind us why he remains one of Bollywood's most loved comic actors and deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

1. Chota Pandit – Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise (Netflix)

Rajpal Yadav's Chota Pandit is easily one of the most loved comic characters in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. With his red tilak, scared expressions, and loud chanting, he steals scenes without even trying too hard. One of his funniest moments is when he pretends to handle spirits but ends up being more scared than everyone else. The way he runs, hides, and shouts makes the scenes memorable.

2. Bandya – Chup Chup Ke (Prime Video)

In Priyadarshan's 2006 comedy Chup Chup Ke on Prime Video, Rajpal Yadav is seen as Bandya, a small-time crook with big comic timing. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Rajpal's chemistry with Shahid gives us ROFL moments.

3. Chhota Don – Partner (Prime Video)

“Chhota Don, samjhe?” – this line became popular after Partner released in 2007. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Salman Khan and Govinda, but Rajpal Yadav's Chhota Don brings a different kind of comedy. The movie shows him playing a don who is more funny than scary. His tiny frame and big attitude create instant laughs.

4. Laxman – Waqt: The Race Against Time (ZEE5)

The film is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Shefali Shah. Unlike Rajpal Yadav's usual loud comic roles, Laxman is softer and more grounded. He works in the family's household and brings warmth to the story. His comic bits are simple but effective. He supports the emotional scenes without making them heavy. This role shows that he can balance humour with heart.

5. Raj Purohit – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Prime Video)

In Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Rajpal Yadav plays Raj Purohit. The film stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Even in a film full of chaos, he finds space to shine. His confused reactions and awkward moments add to the madness. This is a must-watch for fans of early 2000s Bollywood comedies.