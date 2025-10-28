"Aamir Khan Took Care Of My Wife Jwala Gutta For 10 Months During Her IVF Treatment," Says Vishnu Vishal

Actor Vishnu Vishal and ace badminton player Jwala Gutta celebrated their fourth anniversary earlier this year. In the same post, he introduced his daughter Mira to the world. He also gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan for flying all the way to Hyderabad to name their baby.

But not many know that this friendship between the two families has deeper roots. "He was in production for a movie then, and they needed me to find a home stay instead of a hotel for 2-3 months so his team would find enough space to work," said Vishnu Vishal in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"I remember arranging villas for them to stay, and we became friends from there," added the actor while remembering how he first met Aamir Khan in a professional setup. He mentioned that it was 2023 and Khan was in Chennai for the treatment of his mother, Zeenat Hussian, for an unspecified illness.

Vishnu Vishal Learnt A Lot From Aamir Khan

The Tamil actor was all in praise of Aamir Khan during the interview. He even credited the Sitaare Zameen Par star for shaping his perspective on life and cinema. "His conviction has given me a new perspective towards cinema. I saw a very different man from whom I initially perceived him to be," he said.

"I always loved him [Aamir Khan] as an actor, but I also saw the empathy and care he has for a lot of people," Vishnu Vishal added.

"Imagine having the kind of pressure or stature he has in life and still being that gentle. I learnt from him as a producer, an actor, a father, a husband and a human being," noted Vishnu Vishal while gushing over the Bollywood actor.

Aamir Khan's Family Took Care Of Jwala Gutta During IVF Treatment

Vishnu Vishal called Aamir Khan "the greatest gift God has given" to him because he filled their life with darkness. There was a time, when Jwala Gutta had given up on conceiving, and the couple started to look into adoption.

However, Vishnu Vishal shared that Aamir Khan helped them out, recommended an IVF specialist in Mumbai, and left no stone unturned to help them.

"He helped us find a good doctor in Mumbai for IVF treatment for Jwala. And when she became pregnant, it made us very emotional because she had almost given up...he brought back joy into our lives. He treated us like nothing less than family," shared Vishnu Vishal.

"Jwala was in Mumbai with his family for almost ten months, and his mom and sister took care of her personally. They treated her so well. That bond has now evolved into a close friendship. When Jwala became pregnant, I told Aamir he should be the one to name our baby, because he was the one to give us hope," the actor shared while remembering an emotional time in his life.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta hold Aamir Khan and his family in high regard. They also shared a video from the baby naming ceremony in which Khan was seen holding Mira and posing for the camera.

