How To Make <i>"Kamaal"</i> Scrambled Eggs Exactly Like Aamir Khan Does

Aamir Khan is known for delivering remarkable performances on screen, but his talents aren't limited to acting alone. The actor recently spoke about his love for cooking, revealing that he enjoys whipping up comforting, no-fuss dishes at home. One of his go-to favourites is scrambled eggs - a simple recipe he prepares with the same sincerity he brings to his films. His recipe is surprisingly easy to follow and perfect for anyone who loves a quick, wholesome breakfast.

Aamir Khan Reveals His Scrambled Eggs Recipe

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Aamir said, "Main scrambled egg kamaal ka banaata hun (I make excellent scrambled eggs)." Aamir also revealed the steps he follows to cook soft and delicious scrambled eggs.

His first rule is to season early. "Anda jab chhodte ho toh usme aap namak daalte ho," he said, explaining that he adds salt right when he cracks the eggs.

Next, Aamir pours a splash of milk into the bowl and whisks it well. "The more you air it, the better it comes out," he shared. According to the actor, the whisking stage is crucial - it's what gives the eggs that light, soft consistency.

Once the mixture hits the pan, Aamir avoids overcooking. He prefers taking the eggs off the heat just before they completely set. "Not runny, but a little soft," he clarified. The finishing touch? A garnish of fresh coriander and chopped green chillies for a hint of freshness and heat.

Cooking Scrambled Eggs For Indian Soldiers

Aamir has also demonstrated his cooking talent. Previously, in August, during NDTV's Jai Jawan shoot in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, the actor cooked scrambled eggs for Indian soldiers. His simple yet delicious recipe was a hit with the troops. Watch the video here.

Aamir Khan's kitchen talents don't stop at breakfast. The actor also tried his hand at making sheermal (saffron-scented flatbread) during his visit to chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York. Despite it being his first attempt, Aamir quickly picked up the technique and successfully recreated the chef's signature preparation.

Watch the full video here: