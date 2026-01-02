When Aamir Khan Spoke About Staying "Like A Family" With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao After Divorce: "We Are Connected On A Human And Emotional Level"

Aamir Khan once opened up about working with his ex-wife Kiran Rao after their divorce. After their divorce in 2021, the two worked together in Laapataa Ladies (2023).

What's Happening

In an earlier interview with News18, Aamir said, "Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. (Has any doctor said that if you get divorced, you instantly become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been incredibly fulfilling.)"

"Bahut kuch banaya humne (Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao) saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai. Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. (We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to be together in the future. We're connected on a human and emotional level, and that bond will always remain.) We are like a family," the actor added.

Background

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005. The duo also welcomed their son Azad in 2011. They decided to part ways in July 2021.

Recently, Kiran was admitted to a hospital for an appendectomy.

On Sunday, the filmmaker shared a series of pictures and videos from her treatment at a hospital. One of the photos shows a glimpse of her hospital wrist band that reads, "Kiran Aamir Rao Khan".