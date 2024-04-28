Aamir Khan Introduced Sister Nikhat As Pathaan Actor On Kapil Sharma's Show

Image tweeted by srkkhammamfc. (courtesy: X)

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Aamir Khan as the guest. During the show, Aamir's sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan were seated in the audience. Aamir introduced his sisters and mentioned how Nikhat is a talented actress, who also had a role in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan. He said, “Nikhat jo hai, pink me baithi hai,meri badi behan. Aapne Pathaan dekhi hai? Pathaan film mein ek aurat hai jo Shah Rukh Khan ko bolti hai aaj se tum Pathaan ho aur unko tabeez baandhti hai. Vo meri behan hai. [Nikhat, sitting in pink, is my elder sister. Have you seen Pathaan? In the movie Pathaan, there's a woman who tells Shah Rukh Khan that from now on, you're Pathaan, and she ties an amulet around him. That woman is my sister.]” As soon as Aamir made this announcement, the audience erupted in applause and cheers.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Aamir Khan introduced his elder sister, Nikhat Khan, as an actress who worked on #Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan on Kapil Sharma's show.”

During the same episode, Aamir Khan shared a humorous anecdote about his ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him. He recounted, “It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by, ‘Stop this nonsense!' Reena Ji was in immense pain. She even bit my hand.”

Aamir Khan also mentioned how, as an actor, he observed his wife's expressions during that time. He added, “Later, I realised what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain… like what women go through during childbirth. I didn't even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena's face and when she was experiencing that pain… normally we think that a person's face would contort with pain… but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious! (laughs).”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta got married in 1986. The duo got divorced 16 years later in 2002. They continue to co-parent their kids – Junaid and Ira Khan. After that, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. Aamir has a son named Azad with Kiran. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021.

On the work front, Aamir Khan last produced Kiran Rao's directorial project Laapataa Ladies.