Romania Defence Minister Says Resigning Over "Mistake" In His Resume

Romania's defence minister resigned on Friday after saying he made a "mistake" on his CV about his university education, as controversy swirled over alleged lies on his resume.

Ionut Mosteanu -- who has admitted to writing on his CV that he graduated from a university he never attended -- said he did not want the row "to distract" the NATO member at a time when it and Europe are "under attack from Russia".

Romania has repeatedly seen drone fragments fall on its soil since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and reported a number of drone incursions.

On Tuesday, a drone crashed in eastern Romania, which borders Ukraine.

Romania has also accused Moscow of "hybrid attacks", including meddling in presidential elections last year that were subsequently annulled.

"Today, I resigned from my position as minister of national defence," Mosteanu said in a Facebook post, adding he wanted the country to be focused on its "difficult mission".

"Romania and Europe are under attack from Russia. Our national security must be defended at all costs," he added.

Mosteanu had come under pressure after a media investigation published on Thursday revealed that he wrote in a CV that he graduated from a university which he did not actually attend.

That same day he apologised for what he called "a mistake".

"In a CV I quickly put together in 2016 using a template I found online, there is a mistake that I admit embarrasses me. I didn't pay much attention to these details at the time," he said on Facebook.

Mosteanu was appointed defence minister in June of this year, when a new pro-European government was formed after months of political turmoil.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press release that he would propose economy and tourism minister Radu Miruta take over the defence portfolio in the interim.

