Woman's Tiny Apartment In New York For $1200 Stuns Internet: "Prison Cells Are Bigger Than This"

A woman in New York City has gone viral after giving viewers a tour of her tiny apartment, priced at $1,200 a month, sparking shock and debate over the city's soaring rental costs. The video was shared by US influencer Caleb Simpson, who is known for asking strangers how much they pay for rent in the city, then requesting a tour of their home, which he posts on social media.

In the video, the woman showcases the compact one-room space with no bathroom or kitchen, where every inch appears tightly packed. The unit measures only 44 square feet, which Simpson noted is small enough that he could stretch his arms across the entire width of the room.

Despite the extremely limited space, lacking both a private bathroom and a proper kitchen, the woman tried to make the apartment feel livable and personal. She decorated the walls with calendars, dresses, bracelets, and colourful posters, adding some character to an otherwise cramped setup.

The challenges go beyond just space. She does not have an attached bathroom and instead shares a hallway restroom with five other residents, highlighting the compromises often required in such housing arrangements. Sleeping arrangements are equally tight, as she uses a loft bed, climbing up via a small staircase to reach her sleeping area, making the most of the vertical space available. There is only a small sink located inside the room.

"Ok, this apartment wins for the smallest apartment I've seen," influencer Caleb Simpson wrote. The video left users stunned, with many questioning how such a small unit could command such high rent.

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly gained traction online, with users expressing disbelief at the cost-to-space ratio, with many saying that they felt sad and claustrophobic watching it. While the resident expressed being "very proud" of her space and liking its "vibes," many compared the unit to a "closet," "cupboard," or "prison cell."

Many pointed out that similar or even lower rents in other cities could secure significantly larger homes, while others said the video perfectly captures the reality of living in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.

One user wrote, "This should be illegal," while another commented, "This really needs to stop! This is so sad that this is being normalized. It goes hand in hand with deed stealing! It's so incredible how the bedroom I grew up in, mind you it was IN NYC, was bigger than this so-called apartment!!! $1200!!! There is no way the landlord needs 1200 × 6 or 7 people needs that much money for the mortgage! This isn't the 1930s/40s. The fact that the bathroom is in the hallway means that it is either a building from back then or the whole place is literally one apartment!"

A third added, "No kitchen, no bathroom, no bedroom. THIS IS NOT AN APARTMENT." It's four walls that do nothing but hold posters."

"Insane, how is it legal to charge that level of money for a cupboard," stated a fourth while a fifth stated, "She made it cute, but it's definitely not an apartment." It's a bedroom."

Yet another added, "I've seen prison cells bigger than this.."

The video has since reignited conversations around affordability, urban living, and the compromises many make to live in global cities like New York.