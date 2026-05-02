"Go Study Right Now": Bengaluru Techie's FAANG Perks Video Takes The Internet By Storm

A software engineer based in Bengaluru who works for Google has gone viral on social media after posting a video celebrating the benefits of working for a top technology firm. The man, known on Instagram as Shreehari, filmed himself in Macau, where he urged young people to take their education seriously, suggesting that dedication to their studies could open doors to extraordinary opportunities.

In the clip, Shreehari is visibly thrilled as he gestures towards an impressive building in Macau. He tells viewers that if they work hard and secure a position at a company such as Google, the rewards can be remarkable - including all-expenses-paid trips abroad. "The perks of being a FAANG engineer will literally blow your mind," he says. "This is life if you study hard."

The video was shared with the caption: "Study hard. Stay consistent. Your life can change faster than you think."



The viral video has sparked a spirited debate online, moving beyond simple praise to deeper discussions on career strategy. While many viewers found the engineer's journey to be "pure inspiration," others pointed out that raw effort alone isn't enough; true success requires a tactical understanding of where those efforts lead and how a specific study path aligns with long-term goals. While some commenters noted that the tech industry remains arguably the most "efficient" route for young professionals to build serious wealth, they also emphasized that it is far from the only path to a high-achieving life.