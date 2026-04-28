"His Hand Was Gone": US Woman Faces Up To 25 Years For Throwing Dynamite At Boyfriend

A woman in the United States faces up to 25 years in prison after a domestic dispute escalated to a near-fatal explosion, according to the New York Post. The prosecutors said that the 35-year-old woman, named Keyonna Waddell, tossed a dynamite stick through her boyfriend's bedroom window while he slept in March 2024.

On April 25, 2026, she was convicted by a Suffolk County jury.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office revealed that the couple had argued earlier that day and both left the apartment. The victim later returned alone and went to sleep. That's when Waddell threw the explosive device into his room.

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The man woke up to a "hissing sound" and saw a flame on the floor. He even tried to extinguish it, but failed. When he picked up the bomb to toss it outside, it detonated in his hand.

The victim survived but suffered severe injuries to his hand. Details of his current condition have not been released, but police confirmed "most of his hand" was blown apart. "He felt searing pain and realised that his hand was gone," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

It was not a spur-of-the-moment decision because the prosecutors told the court that Waddell had threatened to use dynamite against her then-boyfriend multiple times. The victim "never expected his lover to follow through on the threat," the DA's office said.

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"Domestic violence can escalate to deadly levels, and this case is a sobering reminder of that reality," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

"Thanks to the outstanding work of our prosecutors and the Suffolk County Police Department, a dangerous individual has been held accountable and will face a lengthy prison sentence for this horrific act."

The dynamite was described as homemade, and Waddell was found guilty of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

"This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dana Castaldo of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Jacob DeLauter of the Major Crime Bureau," the district attorney said.

"The investigation was conducted by Detective John Caraccia of the Suffolk County Police Department's First Squad, with assistance by Suffolk County District Attorney's Office Research Analysts Thomas Kolacki and Brooke Baade."

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office revealed that the couple had argued earlier that day and both left the apartment. The victim later returned alone and went to sleep.

"Domestic violence can escalate to deadly levels, and this case is a sobering reminder of that reality," said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

"Thanks to the outstanding work of our prosecutors and the Suffolk County Police Department, a dangerous individual has been held accountable and will face a lengthy prison sentence for this horrific act."

"This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dana Castaldo of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Jacob DeLauter of the Major Crime Bureau," the district attorney said.

"The investigation was conducted by Detective John Caraccia of the Suffolk County Police Department's First Squad, with assistance by Suffolk County District Attorney's Office Research Analysts Thomas Kolacki and Brooke Baade."