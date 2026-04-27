Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Urges Indians In US To Come Back: "Bharat Mata Needs Your Talent"

In an open letter, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu urged all Indian-origin professionals living in the United States to come back home and help build India's future. His remarks, posted on X amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment abroad, have reignited a nationwide conversation about reverse migration and national duty.

Last year in October, economist Daniel Di Martino pushed back on the anti-India rhetoric and claimed that Indian immigrants and their descendants will save the federal government $1.7 million over 30 years.

But Vembu wrote: "Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must remain grateful - gratitude is our Bharatiya way," he added.

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Vembu himself returned to India after working in the US to build Zoho into a global SaaS powerhouse from rural Tamil Nadu. He argues that India's startup, R&D, and manufacturing ecosystems now offer opportunities that didn't exist a decade ago.

"Yet today, a significant number of Americans, may be not the majority but not too far from it either, believe that Indians "take away" American jobs and our success in America was unfairly earned."

"You may think the next election will fix this, but your choice would be between people who hate our Bharatiya civilisation and people who hate civilisation itself. That is the 'hard right' vs 'woke left' battle. You are mere bystanders to that conflict."

"Respect in today's world, along with prosperity and security, comes from one source: a nation's technological prowess. India produces sufficient brain power to achieve that prowess but alas we exported so much of that talent, particularly to America. As we develop that prowess in India, our civilisational strength will assert itself."

"As difficult as it is for many of you to contemplate this, please come back home. Bharat Mata needs your talent. Our vast youthful population needs the technology leadership you gained over the years to guide them towards prosperity. Let's do it with a missionary zeal."

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Open letter to Indians in America.

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Dear brothers and sisters from Bharat:



Like I did 37 years ago, you arrived in America with no money but with a good education and cultural heritage from Bharat. You achieved outstanding success. America was good to us. For that we must… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) April 27, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The post gained massive traction within hours of posting. "Indian economic map changed after 1991, because of initiatives taken by the government. Now also, if there is a resolve on the part of the government, a lot can be done," oner user wrote in the comment section.

"Very true sir, Thank you for triggering right thoughts in our indo Americans. If every country does 'No arrogance in the world'. Fellow indo Americans, We know it is hard decision to make, but for a pride one," another user added.

"Sir, @svembu, until the government comes forward and provides a business-friendly environment and low taxes, no one will come back," a third user shared their point of view.