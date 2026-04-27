Watch: Rajasthan Man Uses Large Milk Can To Cover Head In Scorching Sun. This Happens Next

A video of a man in rural Rajasthan with his head stuck inside a steel milk can went viral on social media. He allegedly tried to use it as a makeshift helmet to block the scorching heat while riding. However, his attempt to block the sun landed him in a dangerous and sticky situation, literally. While some reports claim that he put the can over his head to make reels.

He reportedly slipped the narrow opening over his head while riding, but couldn't get it back out once he stopped. The can's shape was such that it went in easier than it came out.

The short clip, re-shared widely on social media, shows the man standing by the roadside with a large milk container jammed over his head. Locals gathered around him, some laughing, others trying to help pull the can off. The man appears uncomfortable but unhurt.

Watch the video here:

Because apparently, common sense is optional when making reels 🙃

In Rajasthan, a man thought balancing a 15-liter milk can on his head would make for great social media content. What could possibly go wrong, right?

Well… the can got stuck. Completely.

What started as a “cool… pic.twitter.com/pxaI3MbTfl — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) April 26, 2026

Heatwave conditions in Rajasthan

This year, Rajasthan has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures crossing 44 degrees C in parts of the state. The IMD has issued heatwave alerts for Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaipur. With traditional helmets heating up in the sun, some riders resort to local improvised fixes to stay cool.

This isn't the first viral heat hack from the state. In June 2024, a Jodhpur man installed a makeshift shower on his scooter with a water can and pipe to stay cool while riding. Another recent case in Indore saw a milkman wear a milk tank lid as a helmet to get past the "no helmet, no petrol" rule, that stunt got the petrol pump sealed for 24 hours.