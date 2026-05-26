Why Sridhar Vembu Is Trending Over Tulsi Gabbard's Bible Post

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has stepped into an online political row in the United States after defending Tulsi Gabbard against criticism over a Bible verse she shared on social media.

The controversy began after far-right activist Laura Loomer criticised Gabbard on X, formerly Twitter, for posting a Biblical message despite being known for following Hinduism. Loomer described Gabbard as a "lifelong Hindu pretending to be Christian", triggering a wider debate online about religion and public identity.

Vembu reacted strongly to the criticism and publicly backed Gabbard. The Indian billionaire said that as a Hindu, he often quotes from the Bible himself and saw nothing unusual in Gabbard sharing Christian scripture. He also accused Loomer of attacking religious openness and misunderstanding how people from different faiths engage with spiritual texts.

The exchange quickly gained traction on social media, with users divided over the issue. Some supported Vembu's remarks and praised interfaith respect, while others argued that politicians should be transparent about their religious beliefs.

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Gabbard, a former US Congresswoman and current intelligence chief, has long spoken publicly about her Hindu faith while also referencing Christian teachings in speeches and online posts.

The online clash has once again highlighted how religion, politics and social media continue to collide in American public life, often drawing reactions far beyond the United States.