Shashi Tharoor Twins With "Handsome" Peacock, Internet Says "Looking Like A Wow"

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a lighthearted video filmed from what appeared to be his home office, which quickly went viral. The clip captured a magnificent peacock making a serene visit to a temple within the premises. Amused, Tharoor quipped, "He's a handsome peacock, and he's obviously a Shiv Bhakt. He is right at the mandir."

The video, captioned "Found myself matching with this handsome fellow," was labelled "twinning" as Tharoor's vibrant blue attire perfectly mirrored the iridescent plumage of India's national bird.

The sweet clip also features a closing shot of the Thiruvananthapuram representative waving a friendly goodbye to his feathered guest.

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Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

The reel became an instant viral sensation, amassing over one million views and nearly 50,000 likes. Social media users flooded the comments with praise. Some called the moment "beautiful" and "elegant", while others took the opportunity and requested an appointment to meet him in person.

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," one user wrote in the comment section.

"The peacock arrived expecting to be the most flamboyant presence in the compound, saw Shashi Tharoor in matching blue, and quietly conceded!" another user wrote.

"I won't be amazed if that peacock is also well versed with some few verbology," one user joked.

"Just came back home from Shiv dol and saw your reel. You look exquisitely adorable especially with those glasses," another user wrote.