Brazil Woman, 21, Falls 40 Metres To Death After Crew Forget Safety Rope During Bungee Jump

A 21-year-old woman died during a bungee jumping activity in Brazil after staff members allegedly failed to attach the safety rope before she was launched from a bridge, according to police and witness accounts. The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, was taking part in the adventure activity on Saturday at the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) trail in Limeira, in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, NBC News reported. She reportedly fell around 40 metres after being pushed from the bridge without the necessary safety equipment attached.

Videos of the incident, which have since circulated widely on social media, show de Freitas being carried in a "Superman" position by three employees before being taken to the edge of the bridge and released. Moments later, panicked voices can reportedly be heard shouting, "The rope, people, the rope."

According to witnesses, staff members realised only after the jump that the safety rope had not been connected to her harness. The same information was later cited in preliminary findings by Brazil's military police.

Earlier that day, de Freitas had shared updates from the attraction on social media, posting photos from the site, pictures of the identification wristbands issued to participants, and images with members of the attraction's staff.

Following the incident, police detained six people for questioning. Authorities later arrested three men, aged 27, 32 and 42, in connection with the case. "According to the police report, at the time of the jump, the safety equipment was not properly fixed. The victim did not resist the fall, and death was confirmed by SAMU (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência, or emergency medical service) teams," the governor's office said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested on charges of homicide with eventual intent, a legal classification in Brazil used when a person engages in a dangerous act despite being aware that it could result in death. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine exactly how the fatal incident occurred and who may be held responsible. "Investigations continue to determine the circumstances and possible responsibilities," the governor's office said.