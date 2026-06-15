<i>Pritam and Pedro</i> Trailer: Arshad Warsi Leads A Cybercrime Investigation In Rajkumar Hirani's New Series

The trailer of Pritam and Pedro is out.

What's Happening

Set against the backdrop of cybercrime and digital investigations, the show follows an unusual partnership between Pritam and Pedro as they find themselves caught in a complex kidnapping case.

As the investigation unfolds, the duo must navigate a world of hackers, online surveillance and technological threats.

Vir Hirani, son of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, makes his acting debut with the series and shares screen space with Arshad Warsi, who plays a police officer.

The trailer hints at a mix of humour, suspense and mystery as the pair attempt to solve the case.

Another major talking point from the trailer is Vikrant Massey's character.

While details about his role have been kept under wraps, the footage suggests he may be playing the primary antagonist.

The series also reunites Arshad Warsi with Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor-director duo previously worked together on the Munna Bhai films, where Warsi's portrayal of Circuit became one of the most loved characters in Hindi cinema.

Background

Apart from introducing Vir Hirani as a leading actor, Pritam and Pedro also add another project to Arshad Warsi's busy lineup.

The actor is set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4, alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Warsi will also headline Jeevan Beema Yojana, a crime-comedy that will see him playing a double role for the first time in his career.

Directed by Avinash Arun and backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films, the series stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in key roles.

Pritam and Pedro is set to arrive on JioHotstar on July 3.