Nashik 'Godman' Tried To Influence Maharashtra Cabinet Picks: Opposition

As the investigation into Ashok Kharat widens, with at least eight cases of sexual assault and two of cheating being registered, the opposition in Maharashtra has alleged that the self-styled godman attempted to use his political connections to influence appointments in the state cabinet.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Vikas Lawande has claimed Kharat held considerable sway over some members of the Ajit Pawar faction of the party, whose leader Rupali Chakankar resigned as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women and the state president of the party's women's wing over her alleged links with the astrologer.

Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who called himself 'Captain', was arrested on March 17 following allegations by a woman who said he had sexually assaulted her over three years. During their investigation, police also recovered 58 videos, including some objectionable clips, which were saved on a pen drive.

Lawande claimed on Saturday that the self-styled godman was in contact with state NCP president Sunil Tatkare and tried to ensure that the MLA from Sinnar, Manikrao Kokate, was not made a minister.

Kokate is Kharat's local MLA and the 'godman' had problems with him, Lawande said.

"Kokate was a hurdle for Kharat. You won't find a single photograph of them together. Kharat made several calls to Tatkare, asking him not to include Kokate in the Maharashtra cabinet. However, since Ajit Pawar was the ultimate authority in the party, that was not possible," he added.

Dismissing the claims, Anand Paranjpe, spokesperson fior Ajit Pawar's NCP, said, "All decisions in our party were taken by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The decision regarding who would be included in the cabinet from the NCP quota was entirely his. That responsibility now rests with Sunetra Pawar. Our decisions are made independently."