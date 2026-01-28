"Papa, I'm Flying With Ajit Pawar To Baramati": Crew Member's Last Call To Father

The final phone conversation between flight attendant Pinky Mali and her father, Shivkumar Mali, has emerged following the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others.

Pinky, a resident of Worli in Mumbai, told her father: "Pappa, I am flying to Baramati with Ajit Pawar. After dropping him off, I will head to Nanded. We'll talk tomorrow."

Shivkumar responded that they would speak the next day after her work, but the call never came.

"I told her, 'We'll talk tomorrow after your work.' But that tomorrow will never arrive," he said.

"He mentioned that she had been accompanying Pawar on several recent trips. Overwhelmed, Shivkumar said: "I have lost my daughter. I do not know what exactly happened, as I have no technical knowledge about such incidents. I am completely shattered. I just want my daughter's body so that I can perform her last rites with dignity. That is all I wish for," he stated.

The crash occurred on Wednesday morning near Baramati airport in Pune district, involving a Learjet 45 aircraft with registration VT-SSK, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures.

The plane carried five people: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidip Jadhav, flight attendant Pinky Mali, Pilot-in-Command Sumit Kapur, and Second-in-Command Shambhavi Pathak.

According to flight details, the aircraft departed Mumbai at 8:10 am and vanished from radar around 8:45 am, crashing at 8:50 am. Pawar was en route to address four rallies in Pune district ahead of the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

Emergency services and senior security officials arrived promptly at the site after the aircraft lost control during landing. Rescue teams were deployed immediately.

A team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) left Delhi for Pune on Wednesday to probe the incident.