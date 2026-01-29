Sharad Pawar To Supriya Sule: Ajit Pawar's Family Tree

Ajit Anantrao Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday morning, belonged to one of Maharashtra's most influential political families. He was born on July 22, 1959, in Deolali Pravara in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. The family's political base is in Baramati, Pune.

Ajit Pawar: Family Origins

The Pawar family has its roots in rural western Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar's grandparents, Govindrao Pawar and Shardabai Pawar, were involved in agriculture and local cooperative institutions.

Ajit Pawar: Parents And Siblings

Ajit Pawar was the son of Anantrao Pawar, the elder brother of Sharad Pawar, and Ashatai Pawar. He had a brother, Shrinivas Pawar, who is involved in family and business affairs, and a sister, Vijaya Patil, who worked in the media and died in 2017.

Ajit Pawar's Relation To Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar was the nephew of Sharad Pawar, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He began his political career under Sharad Pawar's leadership. Ajit was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1991 from Baramati and later vacated the seat for his uncle.

After the formation of the NCP in 1999, Ajit Pawar became a senior leader in the party and held ministerial positions in Maharashtra. In July 2023, he split the NCP and joined the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) to form the government. It left the family divided.

Ajit Pawar's Family

Ajit Pawar was married to Sunetra Pawar, the daughter of former Maharashtra minister Padamsinh Bajirao Patil.

They have two children: Parth Pawar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Maval and Jay Pawar.

Sharad Pawar's Family

Sharad Pawar was born in 1940 in Baramati. His immediate family includes his wife, Pratibha Pawar and daughter, Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and leader in the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Supriya Sule's children are Vijay and Revati.

Extended Family

Other members of the Pawar family active in public life include Rohit Pawar, an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed and Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, and Yugendra Pawar, a younger relative involved in political activity.