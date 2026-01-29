Unable To Reach Baramati, Ajit Pawar's Aide Grieves In Hospital Bed

Subodh Mohite, a close associate of Ajit Pawar and a former Union Minister, is deeply upset with the doctors treating him and also with the destiny.

Admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur for a major surgery, he restlessly looks at the medical equipment around and then shuts his eyelids. With a strong desire to go to Baramati to pay his final respects to his close friend and leader, Ajit Pawar, and to attend the funeral, he requests the hospital staff again. Given his critical health condition, the doctors refuse to permit him to travel.

Subodh Mohite, a member of the 14th Lok Sabha, served as the Minister of Heavy Industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He has always shared a very close relationship with Ajit Pawar.

Just a month ago, Ajit Pawar visited his home in Nagpur. During that visit, the two leaders spent nearly an hour discussing matters and also shared a meal. They posted the pictures on social media. Mohite is now mourning in the hospital, repeatedly looking at their photos available on social media and the internet. Despite his pleas, the hospital staff is not ready to discharge him. The doctors overseeing his treatment were unavailable for comment.

Speaking with NDTV, Mohite expressed profound grief over the untimely death of Ajit Pawar. Describing him as the "King of People's Hearts," Mohite said, "Dada was a straightforward, generous, and unique politician of Maharashtra. These qualities are rare in a politician. His (Ajit Dada's) absence can never be filled."

He expressed significant frustration toward the doctors for not allowing him to leave and lamented his own misfortune at being unable to attend the final rites.