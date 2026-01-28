Video: NCP In Mourning, Party Members Break Down After Ajit Pawar's Death

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has plunged into mourning after the death of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. Pawar and four others died in the crash earlier this morning while flying to Baramati from Mumbai. The victims included the plane's pilots and Pawar's security personnel.

Visuals showed his party members breaking down as the news of his demise reached his party offices. Several were seen trying hard to control their emotions.

#AjitPawar's party leader breaks down. NCP chief lost his life in plane crash in Baramati pic.twitter.com/3q6eY30QF6 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 28, 2026

NCP MP Praful Patel said he was in shock and has no words to describe his feelings.

Condolences are also pouring in from politicians across the spectrum. In Delhi, several leaders are also heading to NCP founder Sharad Pawar's residence to offer condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have dialled Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire about the incident.

Pawar's aircraft took off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed near Baramati while trying to land. Fire, smoke, and mangled remains were seen at the spot. All five passengers died in the crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed.

Ajit Pawar had wrested control of the NCP from veteran politician and party founder Sharad Pawar after a party split in 2023.