Indian Woman In Dubai Shares Everyday Struggles Behind The Glamorous Expat Life: "Silent Hustle"

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared a video highlighting the "real" and unglamorous side of living in Dubai. In an Instagram post, Keerthana L discussed the daily struggles many expatriates face while juggling work, household duties, and life away from home. She said in the video that people often assume life in Dubai is always luxurious, comfortable, and picture-perfect, but the reality can be very different for those dealing with everyday challenges abroad.

Showing her kitchen in the clip, she explained that water had been leaking from the washing machine for more than a week and the issue had still not been fixed. She said despite the difficulties, they still had to continue with their routine and prepare meals, adding that life in Dubai is far from easy for many residents.

"What you see in Dubai isn't always real. Behind the glam, every person is living a different story. For some, it's effortless… for others, it's a silent hustle. Same city, different lives — don't compare your chapter," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Several social media users agreed with her, saying how her videos capture the reality for many Indians and other expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates. However, many also said not to generalise the entire country based on a few inconveniences, while others told her to get the issue fixed.

One user wrote, "Social media has made people believe that moving abroad means instant success."

Another said, "Better not to generalise the whole thing...it seems from your videos that whole country building is like this, which is not true...it's your personal condition which need to be fixed."

The Dubai Dream

Previously, other Indian social media users have also highlighted the less glamorous side of life in the city. They describe a "silent hustle," where high expenses, intense work pressure, and isolation often replace the promised luxury lifestyle, highlighting that the curated, flashy Dubai image on social media does not reflect the daily struggles of many Indian expats.

Though the city offers opportunities for growth, it also comes with significant challenges.

While some experience a luxurious lifestyle, many others work long, stressful hours to sustain their lives in the city. High costs of living can make life difficult, and some individuals report that despite earning higher salaries, they feel less fulfilled and more isolated compared to their lives in India. Many expats also feel isolated, often living in remote company-provided accommodation with limited social opportunities