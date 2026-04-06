Indian Woman In Dubai Opens Up On Loneliness Despite Dream Job And Company Accommodation

An Indian woman working in Dubai has sparked online discussion after sharing the emotional challenges of living alone, despite having what appeared to be an ideal opportunity. Her experience has resonated with many people adjusting to life in a new country.

Surya Gayathry, a 23-year-old accountant, shared her story in a video, explaining how her expectations of independent living changed over time.

Gayathry explained that initially, she thought living alone in Dubai would be a dream experience. Introducing herself as a young accountant, she said her employer had provided her with company-provided accommodation. This delighted her, as she believed living alone in Dubai with such comforts wasn't everyone's cup of tea, so she immediately accepted the opportunity.

She said the initial months were pleasant and fulfilling. Cooking for herself, managing daily chores, and living independently gave her a sense of freedom. She was also satisfied with the fact that she wasn't restricted, making her feel like she was living a life of her own choosing.

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However, over time, her excitement began to wane, and she realised the reality. Gayathry explained that she was the only employee in her office, with no companions to talk to throughout the day. Even after returning home, she had to be alone, which only increased her loneliness.

The Challenge Of Loneliness

She also explained that her living area was quite isolated, with no readily available amenities like cafes or supermarkets. Gradually, this situation became increasingly difficult for her. She said she began to feel very lonely, and at one point, she experienced a difficult mental state, which felt like depression.

Reflecting on her experience, Gayathry said she eventually overcame this period. She realised that while life may seem comfortable on the outside, it can harbor many challenges.

She concluded that she now finds new ways to keep herself busy so as not to fall into the same situation again. She also acknowledged that the company-provided accommodation in Dubai was a major advantage, as it made it easier to manage expenses and budget. However, every opportunity comes with its own challenges.