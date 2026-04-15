Indian Woman Reveals Why She Quit Google Job In US And Moved To Dubai, Internet Reacts

An Indian tech professional, reportedly earning around $300,000 per year at Google and having a well-settled life in the United States, left everything and relocated to Dubai. The woman named Tanu Puri, who lived in Chicago with her husband and young son, revealed that they "had it all" - a house, a Google job, the $401,000 on paper - but still decided to move to the UAE. In an Instagram video, she said, "Life was almost perfect." However, she slowly understood that they had financial security, but not freedom. "Even for a two-week vacation, we needed permission," she said.

"We wanted real freedom. We wanted asymmetrical returns. The kind of wealth that you can't build on salary," she said in the video.

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She mentioned the visa-related restrictions and risks. Also spoke about the fact that they lived around 8,000 miles away from home. Puri said that there was also a phase when they were scared about tech layoffs.

In a separate video, she revealed that the difference in return on investments was also one of the major factors for their relocation.

Watch her video here:

Moves like this highlight how priorities are shifting for Indian tech talent. A $300K Google salary offers financial comfort, but decisions to quit often depend on time with family, burnout risk, tax efficiency and long-term lifestyle goals.

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Social Media Reaction

Puri has shared several videos, and they have gained significant traction overall. Online users rushed to the comment section to share their perspective on the decision.

"You rightly summarised that real freedom is to do anything that you love and not live in the bondage of asking someone for a 2-week break.... I think as a person, everyone should pursue this and try making space so that at the end they are not bound anywhere, rather they actually do what they love and feel real freedom... I am already going on that path to achieve... Thank you for more inspiration," one user said in the comment section.

"Great story about real freedom," another user wrote.

"So proud of you," a third user noted.