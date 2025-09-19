"Learnt About Son's Killing By US Cops Through Friends After 2 Weeks": Family

The family of a 30-year-old Indian techie who was shot dead by the California police has said they learnt about the incident through his friends more than two weeks after his death on September 3.

According to the police, techie Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was shot after he was found inside his residence in Santa Clara with a knife on September 3. He was also found pinning down his roommate, who had sustained several injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Nizamuddin's father Mohammad Amsuddhin said he was informed about the firing and his son's death on Thursday. "I was informed about my son's death today. My son went to study at a Florida College in 2016... He moved to California following a promotion but was shot dead. I appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help us bring back the body to India as soon as possible," he said on Thursday.

Mr Amsuddhin also said he learnt about the incident through his son's friends in California.

The Indian man's family has alleged that he was racially harassed and has sought a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to his death. They have also sought the MEA's assistance to transport his body, which is currently at a hospital in Santa Clara for formalities.

In a LinkedIn post days before his death, Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, claimed to be a "victim of racial hatred" and had called for an end to "American mentality".

He said he was paid unfairly and "wrongfully terminated" from his job, and the situation turned worse when he was forced to vacate his accommodation.

In their statement, the police said they were responding to a 911 call about a stabbing incident inside the house where Nizamuddin was staying, when he was shot dead. A purported altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate had escalated, leading to the attack.

"SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," the statement said.

"The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation. As the investigation progresses, we expect to provide an update tomorrow afternoon," it added.

Nizamuddin's family, however, said it was him who called the police for help before being shot.

Nizamuddin had pursued a Masters in Computer Science at a Florida college and was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara in California. He was a quiet and religious person, and had even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination from the job, his family said.