Chinese AI Restaurant Goes Viral For Serving Meals After Reading Diner's Face, Tongue

In China, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used by many restaurants to enhance the dining experience. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), one such AI-powered eatery in Hangzhou has gone viral on local social media for its "AI diagnosis robot", which scans faces and tongues of the diners.

The AI system at 24 Jieqi Robot Restaurant in the Xihu district also recommends dishes based on complexion and tongue features. However, it has also faced backlash for excessive reliance on robots and causing unemployment.

Before taking an order, the AI consultation system analyses visual cues like facial tone and tongue coating, and creates a report about the customer's lifestyle. It then suggests menu items aligned with the customer's body type, guiding diners toward meals considered suitable for their health.

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From ordering to serving and cleaning to cooking, eight robots are handling almost everything. The report mentioned that they have shared 60 per cent of the total workload of kitchen workers.

As quoted, Deng Xuhui, who is a chef at Madayunhe Community Canteen in the Gongshu District, said that there used to be an excess of workload during peak hours. But even since they started using robots, his job now involves manipulating two of the machines.

"It saves half of my energy. So I can focus on checking the raw materials' quality, inventing new cuisine and managing the kitchen," Deng said as quoted by Zhejiang TV.

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The report noted that a man who often goes to the restaurant was shocked by the meal prepared by a robot. "The dishes taste no different from those prepared by humans. They are not salty or oily. It is just what we senior citizens like," the man said as quoted. He also mentioned that the food items have become cheaper.

Such AI robot restaurants are becoming popular in China. But it has left the online community divided. "Cool. So I do not need to learn cooking for my family in future," one internet user as quoted.

"It is sad that high technology is grabbing jobs from grass-roots workers," wrote another user.

"Why bother to have babies? Humans will have nothing to do in the future," a third user stated.