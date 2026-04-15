Woman Shares Rs 80,000 Monthly Expense In Gurgaon, Internet Calls It "Realistic"

A woman living in Gurgaon has gone viral after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses, offering a realistic glimpse into the cost of living in a metro city. Her video has struck a chord with many, especially young couples trying to plan their finances. Posted on Instagram by Anushka, a small business owner, the video walks viewers through how she and her husband manage their monthly budget while living in a 2BHK flat.

Anushka revealed that the couple lives in a semi-furnished 2BHK apartment in Gurgaon, for which they pay Rs 37,000 per month. This amount includes maintenance charges as well. Beyond rent, the couple spends steadily on household necessities. Their monthly grocery bill ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, depending on usage. They also pay Rs 2,500 to a cleaning maid, a common expense in urban households where both partners are working.

Transportation and utilities form another significant part of their budget. According to Anushka, car fuel costs between Rs 6,000–8,000 per month, while utility bills (electricity, water, etc.) come to around Rs 5,600. Like many urban couples, they also set aside money for lifestyle expenses. In the month she documented online and offline shopping for Rs 10,000, while eating out and ordering food cost around Rs 4000-5000.

Adding everything together, Anushka estimated their total monthly expenditure at around Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000. The caption of the video read, "How much does it actually cost to live in Gurgaon? We did the math… and the result shocked us."

Watch the video here:

She clarified in the comments that this figure does not include their savings, meaning they still manage to set money aside separately.

The video has crossed 7.5 lakh views and triggered a wide discussion online. Many viewers said the breakdown felt "very real" and relatable, especially for couples living in metro cities. Others, however, were surprised at how quickly expenses climb, even without luxury spending.

One user wrote, "OMG we literally spend double in Mumbai with similar lifestyle!"

Another commented, "I feel your expenses are much more than this .. this is just a rough idea that you gave."

A third said, "This is actually quite realistic for Gurgaon, especially with rent being so high."