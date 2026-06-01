Woman Spots Air-Conditioned Auto Rickshaw In Gurgaon, Internet Reacts

A video of an auto rickshaw fitted with a working air conditioner has caught the attention of social media users. The unusual vehicle, spotted in Gurgaon, has gone viral online, with many people praising the idea as a practical solution for travelling during the summer heat.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Dipanshi. It shows a blue auto rickshaw moving through the streets of Gurgaon with a fully functional air-conditioning unit installed inside.

Watch Video Here:

With summer temperatures frequently crossing 40 degrees Celsius, many social media users viewed the innovation as a useful and refreshing alternative for daily travel.

For many commuters who spend long hours travelling through traffic in cities such as Gurgaon, the concept of an air-conditioned auto rickshaw attracted significant attention.

Social Media Reaction

The air-conditioned auto rickshaw surprised many viewers, who expressed admiration and curiosity in the comments section. Some users joked that the vehicle appeared to offer a more comfortable journey than certain cars.

Others described it as a glimpse into the future of urban transportation and appreciated the effort to improve passenger comfort.

One user commented, "We need this in Chandigarh."

Another user noted, "Wait that's cute."

"That's so cool, we need this everywhere," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "I always wanted something like this!"