Newly Married Couple Reveals Rs 1.59 Lakh Monthly Expenses In Gurgaon, Internet Reacts

A newly married couple from Gurgaon has sparked widespread discussion online after sharing a detailed breakdown of their finances, revealing monthly expenses of Rs 1.59 lakh in March while simultaneously investing Rs 2.2 lakh. The figures were shared by content creator and MuscleBlaze brand manager Gagan Saini, who said he wanted to offer a realistic look at how modern salaries often compete with rising lifestyle costs, particularly in urban centres such as Gurgaon.

The couple's largest expense was housing. Living in a 2.5BHK apartment in a gated society, they spent nearly Rs 50,800 on rent and electricity alone. Grocery expenses were unusually high in March because Saini's brother-in-law stayed with them for part of the month, pushing the household food bill to Rs 27,702 for three people.

The couple also incurred work-related expenses tied to Saini's content creation activities. Laptop EMI payments, along with fees for a video editor and manager, added up to more than Rs 38,000 during the month. Other recurring costs included subscriptions, internet, mobile services, and cloud storage.

Beyond essential expenses, March included several one-off costs. A spontaneous two-day trip to Rishikesh cost around Rs 22,000, while household maintenance expenses such as furniture rental and air-conditioner repairs added another Rs 5,000. Dining out and other lifestyle spending further contributed to the monthly total.

As newlyweds, they also had pending wedding-related expenses, including payments to their photographer, gifts, and miscellaneous commitments, which together accounted for Rs 28,500.

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Saini said the purpose of sharing the breakdown was to encourage better financial awareness and budgeting. He noted that tracking spending patterns had helped him make more informed decisions and reduce unnecessary expenses such as impulsive shopping and frequent food deliveries. "The reason I'm creating this video is because seeing how other people manage money has genuinely helped me make better financial decisions myself. Not from a comparison perspective, but from a data perspective," he wrote.

The post quickly gained traction on Instagram and Reddit, where users debated whether the couple's spending reflected extravagance or simply the reality of living in a city like Gurgaon. Many argued that monthly expenses ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh are increasingly common for dual-income professionals dealing with high rents and rising living costs in the National Capital Region.

However, what impressed many personal finance enthusiasts was not the spending but the couple's savings discipline. With a monthly take-home income of more than Rs 3.8 lakh and investments of Rs 2.2 lakh, they managed to save over half their earnings.