"Rs 81,400": Employee Calculates Company's Monthly Spending On Him Beyond Salary, Internet Amused

A Delhi-based employee working in Gurgaon has gone viral after sharing a detailed and humorous breakdown of how much his company spends on him beyond his official salary package. Gaurav Dhama, who works at ZS Associates, posted an Instagram video documenting his daily office routine while calculating the approximate value of the facilities and perks provided by his employer.

According to Dhama's calculations, the company spends nearly Rs 3,700 on him every working day apart from his cost-to-company package, taking the estimated monthly figure to around Rs 81,400 over 22 working days. The video listed expenses across nearly every part of his office day, beginning with a Rs 950 morning cab ride from Delhi to Gurgaon and a Rs 1,250 evening cab during peak traffic hours. Other costs included breakfast, lunch, snacks, fruits, dry fruits, coffee, gym access, indoor gaming facilities like table tennis and pool, stationery, and refreshments throughout the day.

Dhama also jokingly added items such as unlimited water and fresh air to the list, giving the clip a lighthearted tone that resonated with viewers online. One of the biggest talking points in the video was the amount allegedly spent on transportation and beverages alone. Dhama estimated that his four mocha frappes a day cost around Rs 200, while office meals and snacks collectively crossed several hundred rupees daily.

Watch the video here:

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users saying they had never considered how much companies spend on workplace facilities beyond employee salaries. Others found the detailed calculations relatable, especially those working in corporate offices with similar perks and amenities.

The video also sparked broader conversations around workplace culture, employee benefits, and how companies use office infrastructure, food, transport, and recreational facilities to improve employee experience and retention.

One user joked, "Now tell them to install WFH and give all this in cash."

Another said, "Cool company," while a third wrote, "This is the kind of maths every employee wants to see."