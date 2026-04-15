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How An Instagram Reel Saved A Woman's Life In Vrindavan Boat Tragedy That Killed 15

An elderly woman who survived the Vrindavan boat tragedy that killed 15 people has credited a social media reel for saving her life, highlighting the unexpected value of online content in emergency situations.

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How An Instagram Reel Saved A Woman's Life In Vrindavan Boat Tragedy That Killed 15
A woman survived the Vrindavan boat tragedy by recalling a social media video.

A tragic boat accident in Vrindavan has claimed 15 lives, but one elderly woman's survival story is drawing attention for an unexpected reason. She credits a short social media reel for helping her stay alive in the water.

In a video that has now gone viral, the survivor is seen explaining her experience in Punjabi. She recalled how a simple tip she had once watched online helped her remain calm and afloat during the crisis.

According to her account, the boat capsized suddenly, throwing passengers into the water. Unable to swim, she relied on advice she had seen in a reel about how to avoid drowning. The instructions suggested holding one's breath, keeping the mouth closed, straightening the body, and continuously moving the legs.

Watch the video here:

"I had once seen a short reel that explained what to do if such an accident happens. I followed those steps and managed to stay on the surface," she said.

The woman also revealed that her head struck the boat multiple times near a pontoon bridge during the chaos. Despite the impact, she did not panic or inhale water, which she believes was crucial to her survival.

Her account has sparked discussions online about the potential benefits of social media content, often criticised as a waste of time. In this case, a brief video appears to have made the difference between life and death. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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Vrindavan Boat Tragedy, Viral Video, Social Media Reels, Survival Story, Drowning Prevention, Uttar Pradesh Accident, Rescue
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