Watch: Wealthy Audi Owner Demands Higher Petrol Prices For Luxury Cars To Protect The Poor

A video of a wealthy man speaking at a petrol pump has gone viral on social media after he shared his views on rising fuel prices in the country. Standing beside his black Audi, the man spoke about the recent Rs 3 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices and how it affects ordinary people.

He said auto-rickshaw drivers, bike riders and lower-income families suffer the most when fuel prices rise because they depend on daily travel for work and survival. According to him, luxury car owners like himself do not feel the same financial pressure, as they can usually afford the extra cost.

The man suggested a different pricing system for fuel. He proposed that two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and small vehicles used by poorer people should receive a limited amount of petrol or diesel at lower rates. Meanwhile, owners of luxury cars and larger vehicles could pay higher prices for additional fuel.

Watch the video here:

He argued that such a system would help struggling commuters while also allowing the government to recover subsidy costs without major losses. His comments quickly spread online, with many users praising his honesty and concern for social inequality, while others debated whether such a policy would be practical to implement.

The clip has sparked a wider conversation about fuel pricing, economic inequality and the growing gap between rich and poor in everyday living costs across the country.

Several social media users expressed strong skepticism regarding the new initiative, highlighting deep-rooted concerns about systemic corruption and public resistance to price changes. One commenter pointed out that while the policy might start with good intentions, India's culture of finding loopholes ("jugaad") would inevitably lead to new scams and fraudulent money-making schemes.

Another user highlighted a public contradiction, noting that people who can afford luxury cars worth 20 to 30 lakhs often still complain about a minor three-rupee price hike. Ultimately, a third commenter summarized the collective doubt by declaring the entire plan practically impossible to implement.