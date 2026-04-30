TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: When Will Tripura Board 10th And 12th Results Be Announced?

Tripura TBSE Board 10, 12 Results: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the Tripura Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2026 soon. According to sources, the results are likely to be declared by May 10, though the board has not yet issued an official confirmation.

The TBSE Class 10 examinations were held between February 26 and March 24, 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Where and How to Check TBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can access their provisional marksheet online by entering their roll number and registration number. The online scorecard will show subject wise marks, division, and qualifying status.

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2026:

Visit tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in

or Click on "Tripura Madhyamik Examination Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on "Show Results"

Download and take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned on TBSE Class 10 Marksheet

The online marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number and roll code

Subject-wise marks

Division

Qualifying status

Students are advised to carefully check all information mentioned on the marksheet. In case of any errors, they should immediately inform their school authorities.

Passing Criteria for TBSE Class 10 Exam 2026

To pass the Tripura Madhyamik examination, students must:

Score at least 30 marks in each subject

Obtain a minimum aggregate of 150 marks

Students who fail in one or two subjects but meet the aggregate requirement will be allowed to appear for the supplementary examination. However, students who fail in more than two subjects will have to reappear for the exam in the next academic year.

Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exam Details

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation through their respective schools. Re-evaluation is permitted for up to three subjects, with a fee of Rs 130 per subject. The revised marks issued after re-evaluation will be treated as final.

The supplementary examinations will be conducted within 60 days of the result declaration. Applications for the supplementary exams must be submitted through schools.