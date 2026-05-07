Tripura University Result 2026 Released: Check Direct Link And Required Login Details

Tripura University Result 2026 Released: Tripura University has announced the odd semester examination results for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The results include programmes such as LLB, BLIS, MLIS, BSc IT, TDP/TDPH (BA, BSc, BCom), LLM, Bachelor in Performing Arts, MTech in Computer Science and Engineering, and more. These examinations were conducted in December 2025. Students who appeared for the semester exams can now access their Tripura University Result 2026 through the university's official website. To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their PRN number or roll number in the result login portal.

Direct Link: Tripura University Result 2026

Steps to Check Tripura University Result 2026

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the Tripura University Result 2026:

Go to the official website of Tripura University at tripurauniv.ac.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and click on the Result link.

Choose your course and semester from the list.

Enter your login credentials like roll number and other required information.

Save and download your result for future use.

Students are advised to check their Tripura University Result 2026 carefully and keep a copy of the scorecard for future admission and academic purposes.

Tripura University Exam Form Fill-Up Schedule 2026

Tripura University has also released the examination form fill-up notification for TDP/TDPH and FY-UGNEP even semester examinations 2026. As per the official notice, the online and offline form fill-up process for BA, BSc, and BCom courses will begin from May 12 and May 15, 2026, depending on the semester. Candidates are advised to complete the application process before the last date to avoid late fine charges.