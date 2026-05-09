Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Here Is How To Check?

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. The board will soon announce the result date and time. Once released, candidates will be able to access their HP Board 10th Result 2026 through the official website as well as NDTV Education result portal.

Students who appeared for the matric exams can check their results by entering their roll number in the login window.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

Based on previous years' trends, the Himachal Pradesh Board generally declares Class 10 results within a few weeks after the completion of examinations. In earlier academic sessions, HPBOSE announced matric results during the first or second week of May.

Following the same trend, the HP Board 10th Result 2026 is expected to be released between May 6 and May 10, 2026. The result is likely to be announced during morning or afternoon hours.

How to Check HP Board Class 10th Result on NDTV Website?

Visit the NDTV Education website, ndtv.com/education.

Click on the tab "Board Exam Results 2026" on the homepage.

Look for "Himachal Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026" and click on the result out link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download it for future reference.

How To Download HP Board 10th Result 2026?

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Click on the link for "HPBOSE 10th Result 2026"

Enter the roll number in the required field

Click on the submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

In case the official website becomes slow due to heavy traffic, students may also use alternative platforms such as DigiLocker and SMS services to access their results.