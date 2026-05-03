Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Result 2026: To Be Out On May 4 At 11 AM, Three Ways To Download

HPBOSE 12th Result Date, Time (OUT) 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is most likely to release the Himachal Class 12 board examination results tomorrow, May 4 at 11 am, according to reports. Students will be able to check and download the marksheets on the board's official website hpbose.org, via the NDTV result checker at ndtv.com/education/results and DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The NDTV result checker provides instant Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 marksheets while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Around 1.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams that were conducted between March and April 2026 across the state.

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via NDTV?

Visit NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.

On the homepage, click on "Himachal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your Class 12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via Official Website?

Visit the official website at hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on "Results" and then on "HPSOS 12th Result 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on "Search".

Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.

How To Download HPBOSE 12th Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Click on "Class XII Marksheet" and then on "H. P. Board Of School Education" and then again on "Class XII Marksheet".

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Personal Details:

Student's Name

Roll Number (Unique ID)

Parents' Name (Mother and Father)

Date of Birth (as per board records)

School Name & Code

Academic Performance Details:

Subject Names and Codes

Theory Marks

Practical/Internal Assessment Marks

Total Marks

Positional Grade

Total Percentage/CGPA

Result Status: