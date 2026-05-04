Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2026: Anshit Kumar Tops With 99.2%, Aspires To Join Civil Services

Himachal Class 12 Topper: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 4, 2026, with Anshit Kumar emerging as the state topper. A student of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, Anshit scored 496 out of 500 marks, registering an impressive 99.2 per cent.

Overall, 74,637 students cleared the examination this year, taking the pass percentage to 92.02 per cent.

Speaking about his achievement, Anshit said he aims to pursue a career in the Civil Services. He attributed his success to the support of his parents, teachers and friends, and shared that he maintained a disciplined study timetable throughout the year.

Addressing the perception around government and private schooling, Anshit emphasised that success depends on individual effort. He noted that the quality of teaching remains consistent, and it is ultimately a student's hard work that makes the difference.

His mother expressed happiness over his accomplishment and thanked everyone who supported him in his journey.

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board examination results were declared today, with Anshit Kumar emerging as the state topper. Anshit scored 496 out of 500 marks, registering an impressive 99.2%.



Speaking about his achievement, Anshit said he aims to pursue a career in the Civil… pic.twitter.com/JPaQCntyAh — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) May 4, 2026

In the merit list, Shayla Kashyap and Arushi jointly secured the second position with 99 per cent marks, while Shamjya Barjatya stood third with 98.9 per cent.

A total of 37,449 girls cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 examination in 2026, compared to 36,888 boys.