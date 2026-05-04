Himachal Pradesh 12th Result 2026 Out: Girls Outperform Boys, 74,637 Students Pass

Himachal 12th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result was declared today, May 4, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 92.02. A total of 81,417 students had registered for the examination, out of which 74,637 have successfully passed.

Anshit Kumar from PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School emerged as the state topper, securing an impressive 99.2 per cent (496 marks). He was followed by Shayla Kashyap and Arushi, who both scored 99 per cent marks.

Girls Outshine Boys

Girls once again outperformed boys in this year's results, continuing the trend of higher performance. A total of 37,449 girls passed the examination, including 18,808 from the general category, 10,446 from Scheduled Castes (SC), 2,267 from Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 6,228 from Other Backward Classes (OBC).

In comparison, the number of boys who passed the exam was slightly lower at 36,888 across categories, including 18,768 from the general category, 9,649 from SC, 2,253 from ST, and 6,218 from OBC. The data once again underscores the consistent academic lead maintained by female students in the Himachal Pradesh board results.

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